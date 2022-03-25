1 dead, 2 injured in crash involving motorcyclist and pickup truck in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died and two other people were seriously injured in a crash in the Piedmont neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

At about 1:40 p.m., officers responded to a crash at North Vancouver Avenue and Northeast Columbia Boulevard. Officers arrived to the scene and found a crash involved motorcycle and a pickup truck towing a trailer. Police said the pickup truck was overturned due to the crash.

The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two people inside the pickup truck, a man and a 12-year-old boy, were seriously injured. They were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

The Major Crash Team responded for the investigation. Police said extreme speed on the part of the motorcyclist is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-78973, or call 503-823-2103.

