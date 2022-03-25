Local non-profit preparing to provide furniture to potential Ukrainian refugees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced the United Sates will allow 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to enter the country and some of those may up in Portland where one local non-profit said they’re ready to help them create a new home here in America.

Community Warehouse in Northeast Portland is furniture bank where people looking to get back up on their feet can pick out a couch, a dinning room table, pots, pans, dishware, and other household items all for free. All of these items are donated by community members. Executive Director Anna Kurnizki said they’ve been planning to help Ukrainian refugees before President Biden made his announcement at an emergency meeting of NATO leaders.

“We know there’s a large Russian and Ukrainian population already in the Portland area,” Kurnizki said. “Russian is the third most commonly spoken language after English and Spanish. So they’re likely people who have ties to this area already.”

Kurnizki said Community Warehouse is no stranger helping those displaced by conflict. The non-profit started in the 1990′s to help Jewish people displaced by the Soviet Union, resettle in Poland. Today, they redistribute 500 tons of furniture annually to hundreds of people transitioning from homelessness, looking to escape domestic violence, or trying to get back on their feet after a natural disaster. Kurnizki said helping people find furniture for their new house, makes it a home.

“We actually had a client come in and told us, the difference between sitting in a chair and sitting on the floor isn’t that far physically, but really is psychologically,” Kurnizki said. “The feeling of furniture not just having something given to you but something you got to pick out yourself, you want, and you love, maybe reminds you of something that someone in your family had. It makes it warm and welcoming.”

If you would like to help Community Warehouse prepare to welcome Ukrainian refugees, you can donate furniture at their locations in Northeast Portland and in Tualatin Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, their Northeast Portland location is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for donation drop offs.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.