MAINLY DRY & COMFORTABLE THROUGH THIS WEEKEND

Good morning! Boy did Thursday turn out to be a nice day. Temperatures finished up in the mid 60s at PDX, and it looks like we’ll see similar weather today. High pressure is building over the southwestern U.S., which puts the Pacific Northwest on the northwest corner of that ridge. As a result, we’ll be under the influence of southwest flow coming off the Pacific Ocean. This will cause lots of mid to upper level clouds to stream in today, but there should be plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs should take a hit by a degree or two, but it will remain comfortable. Temperatures will max out in the low to mid 60s across the metro area.

The weekend forecast still looks a little iffy. The northwest edge of our viewing area (North Coast to interior southwest Washington) will likely see a few showers pass through. This will be linked to a weak front stalled out along the Washington Coast. Areas to the south and east should be much drier. Highs will reach the mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy the beautiful stretch of weather.

On Monday, a low pressure system will slide to our south over northern California. Some showers will be possible across western Oregon, but it doesn’t seem like it will be soaker by any stretch. Expect highs to dip into the upper 50s. Tuesday should be dry before shower chances increase Wednesday & Thursday.

Have a great Friday!

