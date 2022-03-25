Mainly dry and mild weekend for many of us

It’s been another very nice spring day across the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures reached into the mid 60s in the metro area under the strong late March sunshine. Skies remain mainly clear tonight and it won’t be quite as chilly, most likely staying in the 40s.

Tomorrow I expect high pressure to remain overhead, keeping skies partly cloudy at worst. At times it’ll be mainly sunny too. Temperatures stay above normal.

Saturday’s forecast is quite tricky because a wet “stationary front” will be lingering along the northern Oregon coastline and up into western Washington. We know it’ll be a wet day in those areas. But in Portland we’ll be right on the edge of those showers. Most likely the “real rain” remains north of us Saturday and Sunday. South and east of Portland (much of the KPTV viewing area) should stay dry through the weekend.

That system finally moves into Oregon Monday for a showery day, then a few more showers follow later next week, but in general we’ll be more dry than wet in the next 10 days.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.