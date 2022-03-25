Office led by Mayor Ted Wheeler asks for millions in safety upgrades to Portland City Hall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s almost time for Portland to go over next year’s budget. One of the big requests is coming from the Office of Management and Finance.

It’s asking for millions of dollars in increased security at city hall.

The office asked for 2.2 million dollars worth of security upgrades including ballistic-resistant doors outside of the building. In their request, the office says right now the current safety measures are just insufficient.

The budget document says during 2020 and 2021 there were “numerous social unrest protests that included property damage, violence and threats targeted at people inside and at city workers.”

It goes on to say the current state of their safety measures is insufficient and leaves them vulnerable to security breaches and gun violence. That is why Mayor Ted Wheeler asked for numerous security upgrades inside and outside of the building.

Outside they want to add ballistic-resistant doors and anti-ram decorative planters to protect the building against a vehicle ramming attack.

Inside, Wheeler is asking for eight safe rooms with steel framing and a locking system, an upgrade to their security cameras and handheld devices that can detect concealed weapons.

The document says while these measures can’t guarantee safety at city hall it’ll definitely be an improvement to the 125-year-old building.

FOX 12 reached out to all of the commissioners on Thursday, including Mayor Ted Wheeler, about the budget request, but haven’t heard back yet.

