One person hurt, one person in custody after Washington Co. shooting
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:38 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said one man was shot near Cornelius on Thursday night.
Deputies said it happened just before 7:30 p.m. near Southwest Lafolett Road. The person who was shot was taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital.
The sheriff’s office said one person is in custody.
No other information is available at this time.
