One person hurt, one person in custody after Washington Co. shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said one man was shot near Cornelius on Thursday night.

Deputies said it happened just before 7:30 p.m. near Southwest Lafolett Road. The person who was shot was taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff’s office said one person is in custody.

No other information is available at this time.

