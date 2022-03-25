Oregon State ‘Chick Cam’ livestreaming hatching eggs

ASTORIA, Ore. (KPTV) - Spring chickens! Oregon State University has turned on its “Chick Cam” for the season so you can watch chicks hatch from their eggs.

For the ninth year, people can watch chickens hatch via the OSU Extension Service livestream. The livestream started Friday and will continue until 5 p.m. on March 31.

As of Friday morning, no chicks have hatched. Once they do, staff at the OSU Extension office in Astoria will move them from the incubator to a brooding pen where they will stay until they are able to regulate their body temperatures.

The livestream will rotate between the incubator and the brooding pen until the chicks are ready to move into an outdoor environment. Once big enough, the chicks go home with OSU Extension 4-H members, who care for them and show them at the county and state fairs.

“The chicks are well taken care of,” said Julie Scism, education program assistant with Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program. “After the chicks get big enough, they’ll be rehomed so that local 4-H youth continue learning about raising chickens, egg production and showmanship.”

According to OSU, more than 80,000 people from around the world have watched chicks hatching on the OSU Extension website since it launched in 2014.

To watch the livestream, click here.

