Man dies after being hit by semi-truck on NE Marine Drive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a semi-truck driver on Northeast Marine Drive Friday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers were called out to a crash on Northeast Marine Driver and Northeast 148th Avenue at about 11:43 a.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Police said the involved semi-truck driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation. Northeast Marine Drive was closed between Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast 152nd Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-79852, or call 503-823-2103.

