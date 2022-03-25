Advertisement

Seafood and Wine Festival returns to Portland

By Ayo Elise and FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:21 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Seafood and Wine Festival kicks off Friday afternoon!

Along with great good and drink, the fest will also feature live entertainment and family fun. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise went to the festival to get a better look.

The festival includes over 60 different drink companies and fun for the whole family at the Expo Center.

For more information visit the Portland Seafood and Wine Festival’s website.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Courtesy: Oregon State University Extension Service
Oregon State ‘Chick Cam’ livestreaming hatching eggs
The Portland Seafood and Wine Festival kicks off Friday afternoon!
Portland Seafood and Wine Festival offers a variety of flavors
'Donut Queen' in Scio attracting people from all over the country with her creations
'Donut Queen' in Scio attracting people from all over the country with her creations
Portland Seafood and Wine Festival returns to Portland.
Portland Seafood and Wine Festival features Dungeness crab