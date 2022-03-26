Advertisement

1 taken to hospital after shooting in SE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:31 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in southeast Portland on Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Southeast 86th Avenue and Southeast Flavel Street. When they arrived, they found one person who was shot. The person was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be a non-life threatening injury.

Police said officers established a crime scene at an encampment off the road.

PPB said it is continuing to investigate. No arrests have been made.

