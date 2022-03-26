Crews battle 2-alarm fire at north Portland Dollar Tree

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Dollar Tree store was heavily damaged in a fire in north Portland early Saturday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, it responded to the Dollar Tree in the 7700 block of North Lombard Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke inside and half of the building was on fire, including the roof.

Crews called a second alarm due to the challenges of the fire. They began an offensive attack inside the building but had to pull back because of the danger of the roof collapsing. Crews began to fight the fire using hose lines from outside the building and ladders. After about 10 minutes, it was determined safe to go back inside to fight the fire.

PF&R said there were no injuries in the fire.

There is no cause yet.

