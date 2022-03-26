Advertisement

Green has 22, Rockets cruise to 125-106 win over Blazers

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, right, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown...
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, right, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown III during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, March 25, 2022.(AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND (AP) - Jalen Green had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and the Houston Rockets built a big early lead before coasting to a 125-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Jae’Sean Tate added 17 points as Houston snapped its 11-game losing streak on the road.

It was the first of two games at the Moda Center against the Rockets on consecutive nights. Neither team is in the playoff picture.

Trendon Watford had 19 points for the Blazers, who have won just two of their last 14 games. They were coming off a blowout 133-96 loss to San Antonio on Wednesday.

The Blazers trailed by as many as 24 points, but closed within 93-82 late in the third quarter. The lead still prompted Houston coach Stephen Silas to sit most of his starters for the final quarter. Josh Christopher’s 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter pushed Houston back up 102-82.

Portland won the first two meetings of the season between the teams.

The Rockets, who have the NBA’s worst record, led by 18 points in the first quarter alone as Portland once again struggled. The Blazers are playing with a patchwork roster with Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons all sitting out with injuries. All three watched from the bench in street clothes.

KJ Martin dunked to give the Rockets a 49-32 lead and Houston went up 58-38 before the first half was over.

Watford led all scorers with 14 first-half points but the Blazers still trailed 66-53 at the break.

