Interstate 5 closed in northbound direction near La Center due to police activity

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Washington Department of Transportation says Interstate 5 is closed in the northbound direction near La Center because of police activity.

Northbound traffic is being forced to get off at Exit 14 near Ridgefield. Southbound traffic was being diverted to Exit 16, near La Center, but those lanes have since reopened.

According to Washington State Patrol it all started when an attempted murder suspect ran away from troopers. They say the chase stretched from Cowlitz County into Clark County and a PIT maneuver was used to stop the suspect.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once new information becomes available.

