‘It’s surreal to watch him play’: Drew Eubanks’ parents happy to have him home as a Blazer

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - From Reynolds High School to Oregon State University to the NBA, Drew Eubanks is living a dream as a pro athlete after signing a fourth 10-day contract with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Home is where the heart is and where the NBA contract is given: For the Drew Eubanks family out of Troutdale, in their own backyard is right where he belongs.

“This is home and getting to play in front of his friends and family and teachers and stuff like that, it’s awesome,” said David, Drew Eubanks’ dad.

Everything is awesome for Laura and David Eubanks as their baby boy has found where the pieces fit in Rip City.

“It’s surreal to watch him play. I mean, not everybody gets to do it and we are just lucky. We are blessed actually,” Laura said.

Undrafted out of OSU and picked up by the San Antonio Spurs in 2018, Drew was swapped from San Antonio to Toronto this season, but released by the Raptors.

“I had no idea that this would even take place and here we are, so dreams do happen,” David said.

Drew didn’t always have professional dreams, at least not as a hooper. Before filling out his 6-foot-9 frame, the power forward was a power arm as a pitcher in baseball. Freshman year at Reynolds High School is when the now 25-year-old split time between hardball and roundball.

“Drew showed up, never played basketball period. Coach [John] Poetsch told me if he would work hard, he said there is a college for him, possibly division one, he’s starting to lose me at that point, but he went on to say, he said if you look up an NBA players body, Drew has it,” David said. “He said, ‘I can see Drew possibly playing in the NBA’. I thought, ‘ok, I’m done’. We made so much fun of that coach, he would do something in high school and I would tell Laura, ‘oh, yeah. He’s going to be in the NBA’. We’d just die laughing and now the jokes on us!”

Born in Starkville, Mississippi, but raised in the 503, the Reynolds Raider being a Blazer is just what the doctor ordered, at least for mom and dad.

“Portland, it’s been awesome here. I can’t tell you. Chauncey the coaching staff, front office, Joe Cronin, I mean, they’ve really made us feel special, and so it really is, it’s humbling, it really is,” said David.

You’ll never see mom nervous in her seat.

“She’s an ICU nurse, so it doesn’t bother her,” said David. “I am the one that’s a nervous wreck. I am gnawing on my finger nails. It don’t get too bad for her.

“It’s a game, it’s part of life and you just do what you do,” Laura said.

