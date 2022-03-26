Juvenile injured after shooting in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A juvenile male was hurt in an exchange of gunfire on Friday night in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 7600 block of North Bank Street. They learned there was a shooting where shots were fired into and out of a vehicle. A juvenile male was shot in the foot.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital by private vehicle and treated.

PPB said no arrests have been made and it does not have any suspect information.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.