Juvenile injured after shooting in N Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:42 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A juvenile male was hurt in an exchange of gunfire on Friday night in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 7600 block of North Bank Street. They learned there was a shooting where shots were fired into and out of a vehicle. A juvenile male was shot in the foot.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital by private vehicle and treated.

PPB said no arrests have been made and it does not have any suspect information.

