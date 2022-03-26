MAINLY DRY & RELATIVELY WARM THIS WEEKEND

Good morning! It’s a cloudy & mild start to the weekend. Showers are developing along the coast and over parts of interior southwest Washington. A few light showers are also sneaking through portions of the northern Willamette Valley. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out for the remainder of the morning, but most of the action will focus north and west of the metro area. Southwest flow aloft will continue to bring lots of clouds across the region. Expect to see some decent sunbreaks this afternoon and pretty warm conditions. Highs should reach the mid to upper 60s. Expect similar weather on Sunday (perhaps a degree or two warmer).

Scattered showers will begin to spread from south to north over western Oregon late Sunday into Monday. Showers will be linked to a low pressure system diving southward into northern California. It’ll also turn about 5-10 degrees cooler, with highs reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. Most of the showers should come to an end by Tuesday morning, leaving us with mainly dry weather during the day.

By Wednesday, a cool trough of low pressure will drop in from the northwest. This system will bring showers back into the mix, & will cool us down further. Highs will only reach the mid 50s, with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Our snow level will drop to about 2,000-3,000 feet, with the potential for about 3-6 inches of new snow at our local ski resorts. Drier weather should prevail by Friday.

Have a great weekend!

