Mainly dry through the weekend, showers return Monday

It ended up being a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine, especially in the afternoon. There were quite a bit of thin high clouds around so the sunshine had more of a filtered look. PDX topped out at 64 degrees, and temperatures will remain mild tonight-- in the mid to upper 40s for the Portland metro.

Models are trending toward a drier pattern for Portland this weekend, but it’s possible we still see some spotty drizzle, especially Saturday morning. Northern coast and southwest Washington will definitely see a few of those light showers Saturday. We will still be in the mid-60s in the metro both Saturday and Sunday!

On Monday, a low pressure system will likely bring some showers to western Oregon, but any precipitation would be very light. Then we’re back to temps in the 60s and dry on Tuesday, with another weak system turning conditions cooler and more showery on Wednesday. Those showers could linger into Thursday morning, and then we’re back to dry and partly cloudy skies to wrap up the next work week.

Big picture here is we’re drier than usual for the next week or so!

