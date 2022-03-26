New development could force food carts in SW Portland to move

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A local developer has his eyes on some new property on Southwest 5th Avenue and College Street. SERA Design and Architecture submitted an application to put a new apartment complex near the Portland State University campus.

The apartment complex will be a 40-thousand square foot building, seven stories high, with 250 units. It would also have basement parking and retail on the ground floor. The new building would also take out the Wells Fargo, that is now closed. But putting a new apartment complex means the food pod that lies on the lot now, would have to move.

The news has already caught wind and is already causing an uproar.

“I’m really devastated, my whole family is devastated. We basically live off this food truck. It’s really stressful on us, to find a new place, relocate ourselves. When we have like all of our friends’ customers that we made here,” says Shanna, owner of Los 3 Mosqueteros.

“It’s like losing our house. We are full-time here and I am totally dependent on my food cart. We got so sad, we got so scared. Maybe this month or next month we get the notice, and they try to kick us,” says Simple Singh, owner of Old Taste of India.

Vendors don’t want to move far away. In fact, they’d like to be as close as they can to SW 5th Ave. and College St. but if they must move, they’ve come up with their own solutions.

“We’re thinking, if they give us the same spot in the basement, we can run the food cart over there. Even if they increase the rent, we can agree to pay more rent, but this is the thing I need,” says Singh.

“Everyone comes and eats down here; this is the spot. All the students come down and eat, offices come down. If we’re able to go somewhere like across the street at least like, we’ll go for it,” says Shanna.

If they had to move to a completely different location, they say this could be the end of their business.

Back in 2019, Portland’s largest food cart pod on Southwest 10th and Alder Street got the boot to make way for the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, which began construction this week.

The project is in the early stages and is set to have a pre-application meeting first in April.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.