‘Our kids could hear the gunfire’: Hillsboro family takes cover as shots ring out

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Around 2:45 Friday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff’s office said a box truck driver was driving near Northwest Cornelius Pass Road and Germantown Road when he called 911 because his windshield was shot.

That’s when the sheriff’s office began searching for the shooter and closed down Northwest Cornelius Pass Road between Northwest Germantown Road and Northwest West Union Road.

Around 5 p.m. sheriff’s deputies heard 80 to 100 shots at the scene on Northwest Old Pass Road. They said the suspect, now identified as 51-year-old Todd Borino, shot at one of their drones and deputies took cover.

“Several rounds, it sounded at one point like it might’ve been an automatic weapon too. It was pretty intense,” Austin Hamilton said.

Hamilton and his family heard the gunshots from next door.

“Our kids could hear the gunfire so at that point we were like ‘Ok, kids we think is what’s happening we’re going to stay in the hallway with the lights off. I think we’re safe’,” he said. “We have a six-year-old a three-year-old and a one-year-old. they were all pretty frightened.”

They were supposed to have their son’s first birthday party Friday afternoon but had to postpone because of the scene yards away from their home.

“Some family was able to come over after,” Hamilton said. “But half of our family didn’t make it because they ended up driving back home. So yeah, it’s unfortunate. Yeah, on your son’s first birthday it’s not really what you would like to happen.”

Borino was detained just after 5:30 p.m. and WCSO said he’s charged with unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief. Luckily, they said, no one was hurt.

