Advertisement

Portland man arrested after stabbing security guard

A dirty white plastic bottle with the label "PRO CURE BLOODY TUNA OIL" with two sharpened green...
A dirty white plastic bottle with the label "PRO CURE BLOODY TUNA OIL" with two sharpened green pencils protruding from the neck. Used to stab a security guard.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 2:56 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday morning after stabbing a security guard in the head with a makeshift weapon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The security guard was ordering coffee near Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Couch Street when a man walked up behind him and stabbed him in the head with a white plastic bottle that had two sharpened colored pencils attached. The suspect then walked away.

The security guard was wearing a bicycle helmet, but the weapon pierced though the helmed foam and into his head. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police caught up with the suspect, 51-year-old Samuel J. Kusaj, on Northwest Broadway and Northwest Hoyt and arrested him. Kusaj was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV file image
1 dead, 1 missing after Coast Guard search for boat off coast of Florence
KPTV File Image
1 taken to hospital after shooting in SE Portland
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at north Portland Dollar Tree
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at north Portland Dollar Tree
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at north Portland Dollar Tree
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at north Portland Dollar Tree