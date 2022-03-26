Portland man arrested after stabbing security guard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday morning after stabbing a security guard in the head with a makeshift weapon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The security guard was ordering coffee near Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Couch Street when a man walked up behind him and stabbed him in the head with a white plastic bottle that had two sharpened colored pencils attached. The suspect then walked away.

The security guard was wearing a bicycle helmet, but the weapon pierced though the helmed foam and into his head. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police caught up with the suspect, 51-year-old Samuel J. Kusaj, on Northwest Broadway and Northwest Hoyt and arrested him. Kusaj was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

