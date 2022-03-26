Stretch of Cornelius Pass Road in Washington Co. reopened after shots fired

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a box truck was shot at on Friday afternoon, leading to a stretch of Cornelius Pass Road being closed for a short time.

The driver of the 25-foot truck called 911 around 2:45 p.m about the shooting that happened in the area of Northwest Cornelius Pass Road and Northwest Germantown Road.

The driver was not hurt.

A stretch of Cornelius Pass Road between Northwest West Union Road and Northwest Germantown Road was closed while the sheriff’s office tried to locate the source of the gunfire.

Around 5 p.m., deputies heard more shots in the area within a 20-minute span. They believe 70 to 80 shots were fired.

AIR 12 was able to capture someone being taken into custody. No other details have been released at this time.

