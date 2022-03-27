Advertisement

4 dead, 3 injured after car crashes into homeless camp in Salem

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:31 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Four people were killed, and three others were injured after a driver crashed into a homeless camp in Salem early Sunday morning, the Salem Police Department said.

Police said at about 2 a.m. Sunday, it responded to the area of Front Street Northeast and Division Street Northeast. Officers found a car that crashed into a homeless camp.

Police said two people died at the scene. Four other people from the homeless camp were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where two later died. Police have not released the names of the victims.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital. There is no update on a condition.

As of 8:55 a.m., all streets have opened in the area.

