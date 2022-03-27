Another warmer-than-average day ahead

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It panned out to be an overcast but pleasant Saturday, still warmer than average in Portland at 65 degrees for our high temperature. It was mostly dry, although we did catch a very light sprinkle on one of our downtown cameras this morning.

We will keep the clouds and mild, calm conditions overnight, with basically a repeat of the day on deck for Sunday. We could be a touch warmer in the western valleys-- topping out in the upper 60s. Shower chances return late Sunday night and into Monday. Those showers will spread north through the western portion of the state and reach Portland early Monday morning. Monday will be showery with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Starting Tuesday we’re ping-ponging between mainly dry weather and cooler/showery weather as low pressure troughs move in and out of our region over the next week. It looks like scattered showers will be in the area on Wednesday, then we’re back to drier conditions to end the week.

The snow level will fall to about 2,000 to 3,000 feet by mid-week, which looks to be our next shot at getting fresh snow up at the local ski resorts.

