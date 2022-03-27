Portland’s Unipiper had his unicycle stolen
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland’s famous Unipiper had his unicycle stolen.
Brian Kidd, 38, also known as the Unipiper, is famous for playing the bagpipe while riding a unicycle, sometimes while wearing a Darth Vader helmet.
Kidd said someone smashed the back window of his car, a Volkswagen Golf, and took his unicycle. He said he kept a unicycle in the back of his car because he never knows when he might need it.
Kidd said the theft happened a few months ago but he is just talking about it now as he returns to social media.
