Portland’s Unipiper had his unicycle stolen

Portland's famous Unipiper had one of his unicycles stolen.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:24 PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland’s famous Unipiper had his unicycle stolen.

Brian Kidd, 38, also known as the Unipiper, is famous for playing the bagpipe while riding a unicycle, sometimes while wearing a Darth Vader helmet.

Kidd said someone smashed the back window of his car, a Volkswagen Golf, and took his unicycle. He said he kept a unicycle in the back of his car because he never knows when he might need it.

Kidd said the theft happened a few months ago but he is just talking about it now as he returns to social media.

