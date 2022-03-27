Warm afternoon, but look for showers to begin the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Mostly cloudy but mostly dry for today and pretty mild with a high of 68 degrees.

Showers off and on tomorrow and into Tuesday morning with highs close to 60. Scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday, only warming to 55 degrees.

Dry weather returns Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy skies an highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.