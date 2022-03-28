Blazers: Nurkić, Simons, Bledsoe will miss remainder of season due to injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers announced Monday that center Jusuf Nurkić, guard Anfernee Simons and guard Eric Bledsoe will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season due to their injuries.

The team said Nurkić, who has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot and has not played since Feb. 16, has made improvement. His rehabilitation program has decreased symptoms and increased the overall function of his left foot and ankle. He will miss the remainder of the season.

Simons suffered from patellar tendinopathy in his left knee and has missed the team’s last 11 games. The team said his knee is responding well to treatment and rehab, but will be out the final two weeks of the regular season.

Bledsoe, who was acquired by Portland in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 4, received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection last Wednesday to address the tendinopathy in his left Achilles tendon, according to the team. He will be out for the remainder of the season.

The Blazers also provided updates on guards Didi Louzada and Josh Hart.

Louzada is reportedly progressing well after surgery to address the torn meniscus in his left knee. The team said he is expected to return during this season.

Hart has missed the last four games with patellar tendinopathy in his left knee. The team said he will be reevaluated in one week.

Forward Trendon Watford left Saturday night’s game against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter after he hyperextended his knee. The Blazers said an MRI revealed he sustained a bone contusion to his left femur, and will be reevaluated in one week.

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently 27-47 and in 12th place in the Western Conference. The team plays Monday at 7 p.m. against Oklahoma City Thunder.

