Mainly Dry Monday, Some Showers Possible

Good morning!

What a mild start to our day! Temperatures early this morning are in the low to upper 50s. We’re going to see a mainly cloudy morning, followed by clearing later this evening. Throughout the afternoon we will see a chance of a shower, which is especially true to the south. Most of the metro area looks like it will stay mainly dry today though. Highs today will be nice and comfortable, in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be a mainly dry and cloudy day with some good afternoon sun breaks. Showers will return Wednesday, with cooler temps into the mid 50s. From there, it does look like things will be mostly dry, however we can’t rule out the chance of a leftover shower on Thursday. Friday also looks like we could see another quick shower in the afternoon or evening. Rain totals look to be very light for the entire week.

We expect a dry weekend, with a couple nice days! We should get some sunshine both days, and temperatures back into the low 60s for Saturday.

