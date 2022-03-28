Man arrested after shooting at Portland street racing event; almost 100 bullet casings found, multiple victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police said four people, including two children, were injured during a shooting at a street racing event on North Marine Drive in Portland early Monday.

Police responded to calls about a shooting during a street racing event just after midnight. When officers arrived, they found almost 100 bullet casings but no victims.

Officers soon started receiving calls from hospitals about walk-in gunshot victims. In total, a 21-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy, and an 11-year-old boy arrived at local emergency rooms. They are all expected to recover.

The shooter, 21-year-old Adrian Dangelo Ramirez, was identified and arrested after being treated for his gunshot wound.

He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Investigators believe there could be more victims or shooters related to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau and reference case number 22-82413.

Police have seen a rise in street racing events and believe that there were several hundred people at the event last night. Investigators received information that there were multiple children there as young as 5-months-old.

“Street racing is not only illegal, can turn into a dangerous crowd event, drawing not only participants, but spectators,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “We are fortunate that no one was more seriously injured or killed over the weekend. Unfortunately, these take considerable resources to address and can be hazardous for not just those involved, but innocent road users who often are affected. As a city, we must work together to hold those committing these illegal street takeovers accountable.”

So far this year there have been 371 confirmed shootings that caused 106 injuries. There have been 23 homicides, 22 of them were from gun violence.

