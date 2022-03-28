Mikiko Donuts is serving gluten and dairy free donuts in new home

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Mikiko Donuts had a long journey from idea to storefront! Offering up mochi donuts, a type of donut that is gluten free naturally, the owners of the shop thought initially they’d be a pop up but once the pandemic hit they had to change their plans. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to learn more about what a mochi donut is and to learn more about their new permanent location on NE 28th.

Mikiko Donuts is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can find them online here.

