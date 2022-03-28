A nice spring day on Tuesday, and more dry than wet to wrap up March

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We had a very brief shower pass through the metro area earlier this afternoon, but shower activity should be winding down later this evening. We’re picking up some thundershowers on our radar over central and eastern Oregon-- thunderstorm chances continue through this evening east of the Cascades. After a very warm day yesterday, we topped out at 63 degrees today in Portland-- still warmer than average for the day.

Tuesday looks to be a mostly cloudy, dry day with more sunshine in the afternoon. A nice spring day! Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s in the Portland area. The chance for showers returns after midnight on Tuesday, and Wednesday looks to be cooler and showery. It’s a weak system though, those showers should be winding down in the second half of the day.

We’re back to mainly dry on Thursday, and then we might have some late rain on Friday before we dry out again on Saturday. We’re more dry than wet the next five days as we wrap up March. Sunday and Monday look more wet. Temperatures all week will range between the mid 50s and low 60s.

