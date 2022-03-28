One dead after Sunday night shooting in Madison South

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – East Precinct officers responded Sunday night to a deadly shooting in the Madison South neighborhood.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers were dispatched just after 9:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire near Northeast Milton Street and Northeast 82nd Avenue.

Once officers arrived, they located an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite attempting life-saving measures, the man died before paramedics could arrive.

A temporary closure on Northeast Milton Street between Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast 85th Avenue was established as detectives from the Portland Police Homicide Unit investigated the scene. The area has since reopened.

If anyone has information about this incident, they’re asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0696 or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0871.

