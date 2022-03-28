Shower chance Monday, but more dry than wet this week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Happy Sunday!

We overachieved today in Portland and hit 70 degrees, just a hair warmer than what we were expecting. The clouds broke apart a little bit this afternoon, allowing for more sunshine to warm us up. It was a gorgeous day!

Tonight, expect mild and mostly cloudy conditions with a slight chance for showers after midnight. Monday’s forecast is a tricky one-- models were initially showing us a showery day with almost a half inch of rain accumulation possible, but it appears that front has fallen apart quite a bit. Parts of the metro area could still see a shower or two throughout the day, but it’s possible the north and west sides stay completely dry. Most of the shower activity is to the south and east of Portland through the Cascades and central Oregon. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees.

Clouds will clear up in the afternoon and early evening, and Tuesday is looking like a mainly dry day. The next showery system comes through on Wednesday, dropping our temperatures back down into the mid 50s. From that point on we should see mainly dry conditions with increasing sunshine through the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.