Ukraine native leaves tribute for drivers to see in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Anyone driving on Marine Drive in north Portland, will see a show of support for Ukraine.

“It’s heartbreaking but all we can do is pray,” Alexandr Tetenko said. “Pray (to) God to stop this war.”

At a house that’s angled perfectly at the road if you’re driving towards I-5, Tetenko decided to display the colors of the Ukraine flag.

“It’s really a highway and you see how loud it is,” he said. “A lot of people driving by here. I have a big light that shines on it so people can see it at night.”

He said he wanted to use his location right by so many passing cars to bring attention to the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine.

“To me it’s nonsense and someone wants to be greedy about it and invade neighbor country to show off their power, show off their muscles,” Tetenko said.

What really made Tetenko want to show so much pride for Ukraine is he was actually born in the country. He grew up in the now hard-hit city of Mariopul.

“I see the hospital I was born blown up and my school where I was there for ten years,” he said.

Tetenko painted the colors of the Ukraine flag on the side of his house and the rest of the house is covered in tributes. Some passing drivers have even been dropping off flowers.

“Quite a few flowers people brought home in vases,” Tetenko said. “They knock on the door and support. (They bring) yellow flowers and blue flowers.”

Tetenko is now an American citizen after first moving to the country when he was 17.

With his message, he wants people to know there may be others like him living around them. They are now struggling with what they see happening in Ukraine.

“I’m proud to be Ukrainian,” Tetenko said. “Born in Ukraine and be an American.”

