MAINLY DRY TODAY, SHOWERY WEDNESDAY

Good morning! A thick marine layer is blanketing most of the coast and interior valleys this morning. Temperatures are starting off on a cool note, with most of the metro area in the 40s. The marine layer will gradually lift, but mid to upper level clouds will be streaming overhead later today. Overall, expect to see mostly cloudy skies, but dry weather across our western valleys. Highs will top out around 60 degrees.

A weak cold front will slide through the region early Wednesday, bringing a broken line of showers around sunrise. Beyond the mid-morning, showers will be widely scattered (with plenty of sunbreaks). Highs will range between the mid to upper 50s. A few showers will linger into Thursday morning before conditions dry out. A trace to an inch of snow will be possible at the Cascade Passes, with up to 2-3″ in the higher elevations.

Expect drier weather between Thursday P.M. and Friday. Temperatures will remain on the mild side of things. Another weak front will clip our region late Friday, bringing a slight chance of showers (mainly north of the metro area). Saturday looks completely dry with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sometime between Sunday morning and the afternoon is when a more organized weather system will push in. Conditions will turn wet Sunday afternoon and evening. Monday may turn out to be a soaker as the jet stream takes more of an aim at the Northwest. A good old fashion soaker wouldn’t hurt as we kick off the month of April!

Have a great Tuesday!

