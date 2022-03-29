Man arrested after exposing himself to a 12-year-old and asking for sex

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Monday morning for exposing his genitals to a young girl on Southeast Steele Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The 12-year-old girl was walking to a neighbor’s house before going to school when a man approached her with his pants down and asked her if she wanted to have sex with him.

The girl’s family saw what happened and were able to chase him away.

Police tracked down 20-year-old Bill Glenn and booked him into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of coercion, luring a minor and public indecency.

