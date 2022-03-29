Man dies at hospital days after shooting in NE Portland; homicide investigation underway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man injured in a shooting in the Hollywood District earlier this month has died at a hospital, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On the evening of March 16, North Precinct Officers were called out to a homeless camp under Northeast Cesar E Chavez Boulevard near Northeast Halsey Street. Officers arrived and found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Zachary Joel Harris, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Although life-saving efforts were successful for a period of time, police said Harris succumbed to his injuries.

Scene photo from March 16 (KPTV image) (KPTV)

The investigation is now a homicide investigation, according to police. No suspect information has been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040 or Jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Joseph Corona at 503-823-0508 or joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov, and reference case number 22-71227.

