Advertisement

Man dies at hospital days after shooting in NE Portland; homicide investigation underway

Zachary Joel Harris (Family photo provided to Portland Police Bureau)
Zachary Joel Harris (Family photo provided to Portland Police Bureau)(Portland Police Bureau (Family photo))
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man injured in a shooting in the Hollywood District earlier this month has died at a hospital, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On the evening of March 16, North Precinct Officers were called out to a homeless camp under Northeast Cesar E Chavez Boulevard near Northeast Halsey Street. Officers arrived and found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Zachary Joel Harris, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Although life-saving efforts were successful for a period of time, police said Harris succumbed to his injuries.

Scene photo from March 16 (KPTV image)
Scene photo from March 16 (KPTV image)(KPTV)

The investigation is now a homicide investigation, according to police. No suspect information has been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040 or Jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Joseph Corona at 503-823-0508 or joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov, and reference case number 22-71227.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Since August of 2021 there have been four shootings on Northeast 82nd Ave and Milton Street,...
NE Portland businesses respond to 4th shooting on 82nd and Milton Street over the last two years
Man arrested after shooting at Portland street racing event; almost 100 bullet casings found,...
Man arrested after shooting at Portland street racing event; almost 100 bullet casings found, multiple victims

Latest News

Oregon ends residency rule for medically assisted suicide
Oregon ends residency rule for medically assisted suicide
Parkrose students return from spring break to dropped mask requirements
Parkrose students return from spring break to dropped mask requirements
Cherry blossoms at Waterfront Park.
Cherry blossoms in full bloom at Waterfront Park
Cherry blossoms at Waterfront Park.
Cherry blossoms in full bloom at Waterfront Park