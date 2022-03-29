Northeast Portland businesses respond to 4th shooting on 82nd and Milton Street over the last two years.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Since August of 2021 there have been four shootings on Northeast 82nd Ave and Milton Street, two of which took place over the weekend, one of them fatal.

On August 10th, 2021, two members of the Wu-tang clan affiliated hip hop group were shot and killed on 82nd and Milton.

January 23rd, 29-year-old Aaron Williams was found shot to death between metal storage containers in the same area.

This past Friday, March 25th, Portland police say at 3:00 p.m., a shooting happened right near 82nd and Milton street, adding that the victim was not cooperating and there was no word on the suspect.

Flash forward two days and Portland police confirmed another shooting on Sunday, March 27th at 9:00 p.m. Responders tried to save the victim, but he died at the scene. There has been no update on the suspect or who the victim is currently.

Kyle Urban, Executive Director of Mainspring Pantry on the corner of 82nd and Fremont tells FOX 12 that he has seen crime in the area skyrocket over the last two years.

“We have had detectives come and utilize security footage probably almost a dozen times over the last two years. Whether it’s looking for suspects or a car that would drive by in a shooting, or a robbery, it’s to the point where I feel desensitized to it,” said Urban.

Urban said it’s gotten to the point where no employees or volunteers are allowed to be at the building come nightfall.

“We’ve just set a company-wide policy to not let anyone come here after dark because it’s not worth risking your life,” said Urban.

Sam Springh is a Manager at Madison Suites, a motel on 82nd that backs up to Milton Street. He said 80 percent of their business has gone down over the last two years and he thinks it’s all due to violence, adding that on most days, he’s fearful for his life and the lives of others.

“This needs to stop because we work here. What if we get shot at you know what I mean? Sometimes I’m in the back area too doing stuff and people start shooting and I’m right in the middle of it. I feel terrified and scared because I have a family too. What if something happens to me? Who is going to take care of my family?” said Springh.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Stephen Gandy Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeffery Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.