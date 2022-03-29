Parkrose students return from spring break to dropped mask requirements.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Beginning Tuesday, face masks are now optional for students in the Parkrose School District. While most districts dropped mandatory masking before spring break, Parkrose waited until students returned from spring break for the change.

Officials say they wanted the extra time to prepare both students and staff for the new school environment, one where you could wear masks or not, and where both choices are respected and supported.

The school district sent an email to parents ahead of Tuesday, telling them of the decision. Officials stressed wearing (or not wearing) a mask is a personal decision. The district went on to quote health officials as saying masks are still recommended for those at increased risk for more sever impacts of COVID-19, including the unvaccinated, immune-compromised, have under lying health conditions, are 65 and older, or live with someone in any of the four categories.

Earlier this month, Parkrose S.D. administration sent an email to families asking parents to speak with their children regarding the changes. Specifically, that some students will choose to wear masks while others won’t.

The district stressed compassion because, as the district says, “we’re all in this together.”

Parkrose is still reminding parents and students to stay home when they’re experiencing sickness and that students may need to wear a mask if exposed to COVID-19.

