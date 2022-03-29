Police: Man charged in connection with deadly shooting outside NW Portland pizza restaurant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured two others outside a pizza restaurant in northwest Portland last September.

Police said Marshawn Edwards was arrested Monday and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened on Sept. 24, 2021, outside Silver Dollar Pizza Co., located in the 500 block of Northwest 21st Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene just before 2 a.m. and found three men who had been shot.

One man, later identified as 34-year-old Jacob Eli Knight-Vasquez, died at the scene. Detectives do not believe Knight-Vasquez was the intended target.

FOX 12 spoke with a woman who lives near Silver Dollar Pizza Co. She says she heard about 15 to 20 shots ring out, then saw four people running in the direction of the bar shortly after.

A couple weeks after the shooting, Knight-Vasquez’s sister remembered him for his vibrant personality and the special bond they shared.

“He didn’t call me Wendy, he called me sissy. It was such an amazing love. I just keep replaying in my mind and hearing his voice calling me,” Wendy Vasquez-Osborn said.

Police have not released any details about the investigation or how they identified Edwards as the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889, or Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466.

