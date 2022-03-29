Scattered Showers & Sunshine Wednesday

Today has been a pretty cloudy day, but we should see some of those clouds clearing later this evening for a partly cloudy night. Overnight and into early tomorrow morning we will see those clouds increasing and the arrival of showers early tomorrow.

Expect to wake up to showers, but by late morning things look to dry out for a brief period. It could be a sunny lunch, but shortly after scattered showers will return. The afternoon should be a mix of showers on and off and sunshine at times. Tomorrow evening will be drier. Thursday will also see some showers, mainly in the first half of the day, then we will be dry by evening. Skies will also be clearer. Temperatures the next two days will be a bit cooler, with highs in the mid 50s.

Friday will start with high clouds and sunshine, before clouds increase later in the day. There will be a chance for a brief shower Friday afternoon, but it appears we will be mostly dry that day. temperatures will also warm back to around 60.

Saturday should be a nice partly cloudy day with highs in the low 60s. Sunday looks to start dry, but we will see rain return later in the evening. We expect a rainy day on Monday with showers lingering around Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.