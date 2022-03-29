Warehouse workers near Delta Park concerned for safety

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – An uptick in crime around the Delta Park area of Portland has many who work there feeling uneasy. Some who work in the area told Fox 12 that the problem is only getting worse.

“We’re finding more and more needles, we’ve had fires, we’ve had gunshots, we’ve had guns pulled and it’s just it’s not getting better,” Brett Wendorf, a warehouse driver at Mondolez, said.

He has worked at the warehouse for 17 years and said things right now are the worst it’s ever been. He said Mondelez put up a fence and barbed wire to help keep employees safe. The company also hired an armed security as well.

“It’s helped us at work but not to and from work, getting in from the main street to our gate for the most part in the yard we feel pretty safe. It’s just going to take one more person to jump a fence and cause a scene I guess,” he said. He works the night shift and said he’s had a gun pointed at him while trying to get to work.

“All of a sudden he reaches in the back of his truck and pulls a sawed off shotgun at me and I’m just driving by like no this is not real, but just like I don’t it was like a movie,” Wendorf said. “But yeah he pulled a gun out at me. I drove by in our gate and our security person called the cops then the truck pulled around and he pulled the gun at us again and then took off.” He said they filed a report with Portland Police but that the problems keep getting worse.

“They’re spread thin and we need more support for the cops and we need to get them more money to hire more people that way they can come out and get stuff done,” he said.

In a statement to Fox 12 about the issue, a spokesperson said, “There are many places where criminal activity is happening and it’s difficult because as much as we’d like to, we cannot give them all the attention they deserve.”

