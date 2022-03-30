2023 Wine Dogs Calendar Contest is looking for your dog photos

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Portland dog photographer Kim Hoshal and Apolloni Vineyards have teamed up to host the second Wine Dogs Calendar Contest!

Those who enter have a chance to win the grand prize of having their pup land a shoot with Kim Hoshal and featured in the 2023 calendar in addition to a slew of other prizes. Each week of the contest there includes mini prizes as well. All the proceeds from the contest like entrance and voting fees along with the sale of the calendar will all go to benefit the Oregon Human Society.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with Hoshal to more about how to get a great photo of your dog to get a leg up on the competition.

If you’re looking to learn more about the contest click here.

