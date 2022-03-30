5 injured in 3 different shootings in less than 6 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said five people were injured in three different shootings in just under six hours between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The first shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday on Southeast Woodstock Street. A man was found shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

Witnesses said they saw shots coming from a car and gave the police the license plate number. Officers discovered that the car was reported stolen and later found it abandoned in the area of Southeast 83rd Avenue and Southeast Tolman Street.

The second shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on Powell Boulevard at the I-205 exit. A witness said they saw one car shooting at another car while they were both driving. One of those cars was reported stolen.

Soon after, police were notified that a man and woman came in with gunshot wounds related to this incident. They are both expected to recover.

While police were at the hospital investigating, they were flagged down by hospital security and told that two more gunshot victims had just walked in. They were victims of an unrelated carjacking on Northeast 100th and Northeast Halsey Street, according to police.

The victims told officers that an unknown man pulled out a gun and demanded they give him their car. Then the man started shooting. Although they were shot, the victims managed to escape and drive themselves to the hospital.

