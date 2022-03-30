Escaped Oregon convict arrested in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Corrections has arrested an escaped convict on the run since February.

According to the DOC, Bohanna McQuiston, 40, a prisoner at the Oregon State Penitentiary, escaped custody the morning of Feb. 16 while doing laundry.

Prior to his escape, McQuistan had been in custody since January 2021 for two counts of burglary in Clackamas County and one count of burglary in Washington County.

The DOC announced Wednesday after more than a month, McQuistan was back in custody following an arrest made Tuesday night by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Vancouver.

McQuistan is currently in custody at the Clark County Jail.

Prior to his escape, McQuistan’s earliest release was scheduled for Feb. 6, 2024.

