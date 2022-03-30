Just a few showers Thursday then mainly dry Friday
Scattered showers are still roaming around the region late this afternoon, but in general we haven’t seen much rain today. It HAS been cooler with temperatures staying in the 50s; our first cooler than normal day in over a week.
Expect partly cloudy skies tonight and mainly dry weather. You’ll notice a chill in the air for Thursday morning’s commute, all of us will drop into the 30s. A few light showers pop up again tomorrow midday/afternoon, but I don’t expect a soaking rain. We stay cool again…only in the 50s. Most of Friday, Saturday, and the first half of Sunday should be dry, then a very wet weather system arrives Sunday night and Monday.
Temperatures remain near normal as we head into early April. There’s no sign of a long warm/dry spell OR a long cool/wet period, just typical mid-spring weather.
