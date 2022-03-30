Major League Soccer: Timbers didn’t induce Andy Polo’s ex-partner to forgo domestic violence charges against him

PORTLAND Ore. ( KPTV) - Major League Soccer is clearing the Portland Timbers of allegations that they tried to cover up a domestic violence incident involving one of their players. In a report released Tuesday, MLS says the Timbers did not try to induce the woman at the center of it to refrain from filing charges against that player.

The report conducted by an independent law firm, Proskauer Rose, for MLS details exactly what happened between former Timber’s midfielder Andy Polo and his estranged wife in their Washington county home last year and how the Timbers responded, which has been clouded in question marks until now.

The case involving Polo started in May of last year when he was charged with harassment after a fight with his estranged wife. Genessis Alarcon told deputies Polo grabbed her wrist and scratched it.

The Timbers sent two people to her house that night to talk to her, telling deputies they would make sure things stayed peaceful at the home and the team never reported the incident to MLS officials at the time.

Tuesday’s report states the Timbers “did not attempt to hide the incident from anyone and it was the result of a lack of an understanding of the MLS constitution, rather than an intent to conceal it.”

The league did fine the Timbers $25,000, though, for failing to promptly and appropriately report the incident.

The MLS probe also looked into allegations from Alarcon that Timbers officials tried to convince her not to file charges in the case by saying the team would take care of her.

The independent investigators from law firm Proskauer Rose cleared the team of wrongdoing in this instance.

Their report states, “the assistance was not intended to induce or pressure Ms. Alarcon to decline to pursue the criminal charges against Mr. Polo.”

The report also found the team provided help to her before and after the May incident, and stated that, “she understood the decision to pursue charges was hers.”

It’s important to note that Alarcon also went on a television show in Peru making more allegations of abuse to her and her children and accused Polo of not supporting the family financially.

The Timbers terminated polo’s contract, and he continues to deny all allegations.

On Tuesday the Timbers came out with a state saying in part quote:

“For the past several months, the club has put in diligent work to enact a set of programs designed to improve our accountability, equity, and engagement. The full set of action items will be unveiled in the coming days.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.