Man arrested after hit-and-run crash in Vancouver; woman hospitalized with multiple injuries

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he fled the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in Vancouver, according to police.

Just after 4:30 p.m., witnesses reported to police a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at East Fourth Plain Boulevard and Todd Road.

The victim, identified by police as a 56-year-old woman, was hit in the middle of the crosswalk by a driver who failed to yield. Police said the victim had the signal lights illuminated and several other vehicles had already stopped for the crossing. The victim was taken to an area hospital with multiple injuries.

The driver who hit the woman continued eastbound after the crash. Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a metallic silver or blue Honda Pilot.

Police said the suspect vehicle was later found at a home in Vancouver. The driver, Bradley Kintin, was arrested and booked into the Clark County jail for vehicular assault and hit-and-run injury.

No additional information about the investigation has been released by police at this time.

