Man gets 10-year sentence for attempted murder in connection with Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Tuesday that a man pled guilty to 14 felony charges and received a 10 year prison sentence in connection with protests that took place in the summer of 2020.

The district attorney’s office said Malik Muhammed traveled to Portland with the intent to violently engage in area protests. His criminal activity spanned September and October of 2020 and included four separate incidents.

According to court documents, on September 5, Muhammed made multiple Molotov cocktails. He then brought them, along with baseball bats, to a planned protest event that evening at the East Portland Police Precinct Building.

During the event, Muhammed handed out the bats and threw multiple explosives in the direction of officers. One of those devices landed short and hit a fellow protester causing severe injuries to that person’s legs.

On September 21, 2020, Muhammed attended a planned protest event at the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Penumbra Kelly Building. Muhammed threw a lit Molotov cocktail at officers. It failed to explode and was recovered as evidence. Police examined the large yellow glass growler and located DNA and a Goodwill sticker on the bottle. This evidence along with an extensive investigation was used to identify Muhammed.

On September 23, 2020, Muhammed attended another planned protest event at the Multnomah County Justice Center. As police advanced to extinguish a fire, Muhammed threw a Molotov cocktail at the police officers. The device caused the clothing of one of the officers to catch fire.

The last of the incidents occurred on October 11, 2020, when Muhammed attended a planned protest in the area of Directors Park in downtown Portland. During this event, Muhammed used a baton to smash the windows of the Oregon Historical Society, Portland State University, and multiple other businesses in the downtown Portland area. During his arrest, officers observed Muhammad attempt to hide a loaded firearm. Officers recovered the gun upon his arrest.

In addition to the 10-year prison sentence, the court imposed over $200,000 in restitution.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.