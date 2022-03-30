Police: Man shot, killed at Gresham storage facility

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a storage facility on Sunday.

Police said the shooting occurred in the evening hours of March 27 at the Money Saver Mini Storage on 19215 Northeast Halsey Street. Officers arrived and found 25-year-old Timothy Fowlkes dead.

The medical examiner determined Fowlkes died of a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

No suspect information has been released by police at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719 or toll-free at 1-888-989-3505.v

