Seven firefighters needed to pull a driver out of car in crash on I-5

VANCOUVER, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into a flatbed trailer and flipped on I-5 South just north of the Mill Plain exit, Monday.

The trailer belonged to the Washington Department of Transportation and crews were using to do work on the freeway.

Fire crews found one person still stuck in the car that crashed into the trailer. Crews had to use the Jaws-of-life to cut the roof away to be able to remove the driver.

It took a total of seven firefighters to get the diver out. The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

